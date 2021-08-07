India reports 38,628 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,895,385 on Saturday as 38,628 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 617 deaths were recorded since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 427,371.

There are still 412,153 active cases in the country with a decrease of 2,006 during the period.

A total of 31,055,861 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 40,017 new recoveries.