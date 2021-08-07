UrduPoint.com

India Reports 38,628 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 01:56 PM

India reports 38,628 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,895,385 on Saturday as 38,628 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,895,385 on Saturday as 38,628 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 617 deaths were recorded since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 427,371.

There are still 412,153 active cases in the country with a decrease of 2,006 during the period.

A total of 31,055,861 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 40,017 new recoveries.

Related Topics

India From

Recent Stories

Ethiopia reports 584 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 584 new COVID-19 cases

29 seconds ago
 China launches survey of fire safety in traditiona ..

China launches survey of fire safety in traditional villages

30 seconds ago
 COVID-19 Delta variant detected in 90 pct of posit ..

COVID-19 Delta variant detected in 90 pct of positive cases in Mexico City

32 seconds ago
 Convicted Nawaz Sharif will have to face music: Ah ..

Convicted Nawaz Sharif will have to face music: Ahmad Jawad

36 seconds ago
 RTA opens new bridge at Nad Al Sheba interchange a ..

RTA opens new bridge at Nad Al Sheba interchange as part of Dubai-Al Ain Rd deve ..

27 minutes ago
 Suspects booked in killing of MPA’s brother on s ..

Suspects booked in killing of MPA’s brother on son's wedding in Lahore

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.