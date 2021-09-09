India reports 43,263 new COVID-19 cases, 338 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,139,981 on Thursday, as 43,263 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,139,981 on Thursday, as 43,263 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 338 deaths were recorded since Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to 441,749.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

Currently there are 393,614 active cases in the country with an increase of 2,358 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 32,304,618 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 40,567 new recoveries.