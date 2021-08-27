UrduPoint.com

India Reports 44,658 New COVID-19 Cases

Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:17 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,603,188 on Friday, as 44,658 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,603,188 on Friday, as 44,658 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 496 deaths were recorded since Thursday morning, taking the death toll to 436,861.

After a decline for the past several days, single-day spikes in both the number of new cases and deaths, have been witnessed over the past three days.

Currently, there are 344,899 active cases in the country with an increase of 11,174 during the past 24 hours. A rise in the number of active cases has been witnessed over the past three days.

