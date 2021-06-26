UrduPoint.com
India Reports 48,698 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

India reports 48,698 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,183,143 on Saturday, with 48,698 new cases registered during the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

The death toll increased to 394,493 as 1,183 deaths were recorded since Friday morning.

Currently there are 595,565 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 17,303 during the past 24 hours, the first time in 86 days when less than 600,000 active infections were recorded, the health ministry said in a statement.

Since the pandemic hit the country, a total of 29,193,085 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, with 64,818 new recoveries in the past 24 hours

