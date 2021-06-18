India reports 62,480 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,762,793 on Friday, with 62,480 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,762,793 on Friday, with 62,480 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry.

Besides, 1,587 COVID-19 patients died during the period, taking the death toll to 383,490.

This was the 11th consecutive day when less than 100,000 daily cases were registered across the country, after peaking to over 400,000 for several days in April and May.

There are currently 798,656 active cases, after a decrease of 28,084 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 28,580,647 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals across the country, with 88,977 of them discharged since Thursday morning.

All shops and restaurants have been allowed to open with up to 50 percent sitting capacity in Delhi since earlier this week amid falling new cases recently. But schools, colleges and other educational institutions, as well as swimming pools and gymnasiums, among others, remained shut.