India Reports 6,317 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 34,758,481

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:27 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,758,481 on Wednesday, as 6,317 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

Besides, 318 deaths from the pandemic have been reported since Tuesday morning, taking the total death toll to 478,325.

There are still 78,190 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 907 active cases during the past 24 hours.

"India's active caseload is the lowest in the past 575 days," said an official statement by the federal health ministry.

A total of 34,201,966 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 6,906 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 213. Delhi and Maharashtra have reported 57 and 54 cases, respectively. Till now, 90 patients have been discharged after recovery, as per the Health Ministry.

