India Reports 6,358 New COVID-19 Cases

NEW DELHI, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,799,691 on Tuesday, as 6,358 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 293 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 480,290.

There are still 75,456 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 385 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 34,243,945 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 6,450 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 653, out of which Maharashtra and Delhi have reported 167 and 165 cases, respectively. Till now 186 patients have been discharged after recovery, as per the Health Ministry's data.

