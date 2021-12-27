UrduPoint.com

India Reports 6,531 New COVID-19 Cases, Omicron Infections Rise To 578

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:06 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,793,333 on Monday, with 6,531 new confirmed cases registered over the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the health ministry's latest data

Besides, 315 deaths newly recorded in the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total coronavirus death toll to 479,997.

There are currently 75,841 active COVID-19 cases recorded in India, after a fall of 925 in the past 24 hours, showed the latest coronavirus data.

A total of 34,237,495 people have so far recovered from the COVID-19 infection and discharged from hospitals, including 7,141 discharged in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India saw the tally of infections with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 rise to 578, including 142 and 141 cases detected in the capital region of Delhi and the state of Maharashtra, respectively. So far 151 Omicron-infected patients have been discharged after recovery, according to data from the Federal health ministry.

A steep rise in Omicron cases was seen Delhi, with confirmed infections rising from 79 to 142 in the past 24 hours.

