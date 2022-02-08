UrduPoint.com

India Reports 67,597 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Rises To 42,339,611

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 02:11 PM

India reports 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 42,339,611

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,339,611 on Tuesday with 67,597 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,339,611 on Tuesday with 67,597 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

As many as 1,188 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 504,062, showed the data.

There are currently 994,891 active COVID-19 cases recorded in the country even as there was a fall of 114,047 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 15th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the South Asian country.

A total of 40,840,658 recoveries from the pandemic have been reported in the country, including 180,456 newly recorded.

