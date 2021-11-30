India reports 6,990 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,587,822 on Tuesday, as 6,990 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,587,822 on Tuesday, as 6,990 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

The number of new cases registered in 24 hours in India is the lowest in 551 days.

Besides, as many as 190 deaths were recorded since Monday morning, taking the death toll to 468,980.

There are still 100,543 active cases in the country with a decrease of 3,316 during the past 24 hours. "India's active caseload is the lowest in 546 days," said the ministry.

A total of 34,018,299 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 10,116 new recoveries.