India reports 7,495 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,765,976 on Thursday, as 7,495 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 434 deaths due to the pandemic were recorded since Wednesday morning, taking the total death toll to 478,759.

There are 78,291 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 101 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 34,208,926 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 6,960 were discharged during the past 24 hours.