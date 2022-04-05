UrduPoint.com

India Reports 795 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 12:55 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,029,839 on Tuesday, as 795 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,029,839 on Tuesday, as 795 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 58 deaths were recorded since Monday morning, taking the death toll of the disease in the country to 521,416.

Currently there are 12,054 active cases in India, with a decrease of 543 during the period mentioned above. This was the 70th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,496,369 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, with 1,280 new recoveries.

