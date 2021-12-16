India reports 7,974 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,718,602 on Thursday, as 7,974 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,718,602 on Thursday, as 7,974 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 343 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 476,478.

There are still 87,245 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 317 active cases during the past 24 hours. "India's active caseload is the lowest since March 2020," said an official statement by the federal health ministry.

A total of 34,154,879 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 7,948 were discharged during the past 24 hours.