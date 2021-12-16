UrduPoint.com

India Reports 7,974 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 01:13 PM

India reports 7,974 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,718,602 on Thursday, as 7,974 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,718,602 on Thursday, as 7,974 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 343 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 476,478.

There are still 87,245 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 317 active cases during the past 24 hours. "India's active caseload is the lowest since March 2020," said an official statement by the federal health ministry.

A total of 34,154,879 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 7,948 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

March 2020 From

Recent Stories

Japan's agricultural exports hit annual goal of 1- ..

Japan's agricultural exports hit annual goal of 1-tln yen

1 minute ago
 14 burglars busted ,2.5 million cash recovered

14 burglars busted ,2.5 million cash recovered

1 minute ago
 Whole nation tributes great martyrs of APS carnage ..

Whole nation tributes great martyrs of APS carnage: Pervez Khattak

1 minute ago
 US Senators' Proposal to Declare Russia Sponsor of ..

US Senators' Proposal to Declare Russia Sponsor of Terrorism Undermines Dialogue ..

1 minute ago
 Painful memories of APS tragedy still hunts nation ..

Painful memories of APS tragedy still hunts nation: KP's CM

1 minute ago
 Excise police recover 6000 grams cannabis

Excise police recover 6000 grams cannabis

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.