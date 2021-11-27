India reports 8,318 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,563,749 on Saturday, as 8,318 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,563,749 on Saturday, as 8,318 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 465 deaths due to the pandemic were recorded since Friday morning, taking the total death toll to 467,933.

There are still 107,019 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 3,114 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,988,797 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 10,967 were discharged during the past 24 hours.