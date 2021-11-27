UrduPoint.com

India Reports 8,318 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 03:24 PM

India reports 8,318 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,563,749 on Saturday, as 8,318 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,563,749 on Saturday, as 8,318 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 465 deaths due to the pandemic were recorded since Friday morning, taking the total death toll to 467,933.

There are still 107,019 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 3,114 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,988,797 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 10,967 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 68 new COVID-19 cases, 98 recoveries ..

UAE announces 68 new COVID-19 cases, 98 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

10 minutes ago
 PML-N tryng to make institutions controversial to ..

PML-N tryng to make institutions controversial to influence cases against them: ..

1 minute ago
 Uninterrupted power supply is top priority: FESCO ..

Uninterrupted power supply is top priority: FESCO Chief

1 minute ago
 Pakistan outclass Egypt in World Jr Hockey Cup

Pakistan outclass Egypt in World Jr Hockey Cup

1 hour ago
 Two People Injured in Fire at Explosives Plant in ..

Two People Injured in Fire at Explosives Plant in Western Russia - Local Authori ..

1 hour ago
 Russia's SVR Chief Says US Seeks to Reignite Donba ..

Russia's SVR Chief Says US Seeks to Reignite Donbas War With Invasion Allegation ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.