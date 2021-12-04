India reports 8,603 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 02:06 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,624,360 on Saturday, even as 8,603 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,624,360 on Saturday, even as 8,603 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 415 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Friday morning, taking the total death toll to 470,530.

There are still 99,974 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of two active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 34,053,856 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 8,190 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

