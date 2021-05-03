UrduPoint.com
India Reports Over 360,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Nears 20 Million

Mon 03rd May 2021

A total of 368,147 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 19,925,604, according to the health ministry on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :A total of 368,147 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 19,925,604, according to the health ministry on Monday.

Besides, 3,417 more deaths were recorded since Sunday morning, bringing the death toll to 218,949.

There are a total of 3,413,642 active cases in the country, with an increase of 63,998 through Sunday, while 16,293,003 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals across the country.

The daily figures continue to peak in the country, and the government has imposed new measures to contain the spread. Some school exams have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the deteriorating situation.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive in January, and so far over 157 million vaccination doses have been administered across the country.

The third phase of vaccination for people aged above 18 began last Saturday.

Meanwhile, a total of 291,647,037 tests were conducted till Sunday, out of which 1,504,698 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday.

The national capital Delhi, one of the most affected places in the country, witnessed over 20,000 new cases and 407 deaths through Sunday.

So far 16,966 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.

Delhi has been put under a third successive weeklong lockdown till May 10.

