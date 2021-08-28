UrduPoint.com

India Reports Over 46,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 32,649,947

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,649,947 on Saturday as 46,759 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,649,947 on Saturday as 46,759 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 509 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 437,370.

After a steady decline, single-day spikes in both new cases and new deaths have been witnessed over the past four days.

There are still 359,775 active cases in the country, an increase of 14,876 during the past 24 hours. A rise in the number of active cases has been witnessed over the past three days.

A total of 31,852,802 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 31,374 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

