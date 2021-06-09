India Sees Less Than 100,000 COVID-19 Cases for 2nd Consecutive Day

India has registered less than 100,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours for the second day in a row as the downward trend continues, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) India has registered less than 100,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours for the second day in a row as the downward trend continues, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Wednesday.

For nearly two weeks, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in India has not exceeded 200,000, marking a significant decline from 400,000 infections logged per day during the spring surge. The lowest daily increment in two months � 86,498 � was confirmed on Tuesday.

Wednesday's tally amounted to 92,596 and took the cumulative cases to 29,089,069. The death toll has increased by 2,219 to 353,528.

Some 1.2 million people are currently receiving medical treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, down from 3.7 million at the peak of the infections last month.

Additionally, the ministry said that over 239 million people, or slightly over 17% of the country's population, have received at least one COVID-19 shot, while over 46.5 million have been fully vaccinated.