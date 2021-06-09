UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Sees Less Than 100,000 COVID-19 Cases For 2nd Consecutive Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:31 PM

India Sees Less Than 100,000 COVID-19 Cases for 2nd Consecutive Day

India has registered less than 100,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours for the second day in a row as the downward trend continues, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) India has registered less than 100,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours for the second day in a row as the downward trend continues, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Wednesday.

For nearly two weeks, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in India has not exceeded 200,000, marking a significant decline from 400,000 infections logged per day during the spring surge. The lowest daily increment in two months � 86,498 � was confirmed on Tuesday.

Wednesday's tally amounted to 92,596 and took the cumulative cases to 29,089,069. The death toll has increased by 2,219 to 353,528.

Some 1.2 million people are currently receiving medical treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, down from 3.7 million at the peak of the infections last month.

Additionally, the ministry said that over 239 million people, or slightly over 17% of the country's population, have received at least one COVID-19 shot, while over 46.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

India Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamid Mir says he respects Pakistan Army, apologiz ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccination Travel Certificate Rollout Li ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Hopes to Hear US Reaction on Cyber Security ..

4 minutes ago

Squash queen Nicol David 'thrilled' life story to ..

4 minutes ago

Another corona vaccination center set up at LCWU

4 minutes ago

Ajman Chamber, Estonia explore economic opportunit ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.