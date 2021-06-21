UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India To Boost Inoculation In Summer After Free Vaccines Authorized For People Over 18

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:55 PM

India to Boost Inoculation in Summer After Free Vaccines Authorized for People Over 18

India's central government plans to speed up COVID-19 vaccination in July and August by offering vaccines free of charge for those aged 18 and over, in compliance with the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) India's central government plans to speed up COVID-19 vaccination in July and August by offering vaccines free of charge for those aged 18 and over, in compliance with the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah said on Monday.

Today India has launched free vaccination campaign for people aged 18 and older. The decision of the prime minister is supposed to contribute to a faster vaccination across the country. Since January, free vaccines have been provided to medical workers, police and emergency service officers, and people over 45. Since May, vaccination has been allowed for those older than 18, but used to be given for a fee at private hospitals.

The initiative to expand free vaccination program has been carefully assessed considering a dense population and a vast territory.

"Central government has decided to speed up vaccination in July and August," Amit Shah told reporters while visiting the vaccination center in Gujarat state of India.

COVID-19 cases in India have been increasing since late February 2021, maximum number of those treated from the disease was over 3,7 million people during the second wave. So far 51 million people have been fully inoculated, which is only 3,7% of the population.

Experts warn about a new outbreak of the disease, which might be sparked by the spread of the Delta variant of the virus and possible loosening of restrictions.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Police Narendra Modi January February May July August From Government Million

Recent Stories

Entry to Arts Council without covid vaccination ha ..

10 minutes ago

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

24 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

38 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

40 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

42 minutes ago

DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Ratin ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.