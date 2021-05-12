UrduPoint.com
India To Test Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccine On Children, Teenagers

Wed 12th May 2021 | 03:07 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The COVID-19 expert committee of India's drug regulator has approved testing Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine, developed by national company Bharat Biotech, on those aged 2-18 years old, the Press Trust of India reported, citing official sources.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for conduct of proposed phase II/III clinical trial of whole virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine in the 2 to 18 years age group subject to the condition that the firm should submit the interim safety data of phase II clinical trial along with DSMB recommendations to the CDSCO before proceeding to phase III part of the study," the sources said on Tuesday.

According to the media, 525 individuals will participate in the trials, which will take place in medical institutes in New Delhi, Patna and Nagpur.

India launched its vaccination campaign in January. Over 135 million people or 9.9% of the population have received the first shot, and more than 35.9 million have been fully inoculated against COVID-19. The country has approved three vaccines - Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V and India's version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine. The first stage includes medical staff, policemen and emergency workers. Those aged over 45 received jabs during the second phase. In May, India began to inoculate individuals aged 18-45 years old.

