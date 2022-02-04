UrduPoint.com

India's Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 500,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 12:56 PM

India's official death toll from Covid-19 crossed 500,000 on Friday, even as many experts flag under reporting of cases across the country

New Delhi, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :India's official death toll from Covid-19 crossed 500,000 on Friday, even as many experts flag under reporting of cases across the country.

The daily update from the country's Federal health ministry showed the number of fatalities reaching 500,055, up 1,072 in the previous 24 hours.

Total infections stood at 41.

9 million, according to the statistics, second only to the United States.

Many analysts believe India actually reached the 500,000-death mark last year when it was hit by a devastating spike in cases due to the Delta variant that brought its health care system close to collapse.

The wave saw at least 200,000 deaths as hospitals ran out of oxygen and patients scrambled desperately to source medicines.

