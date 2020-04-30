India's federal health ministry Thursday said 66 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 1,263 positive cases were reported since last evening across the country, taking the number of deaths to 1,074 and total cases to 33,050

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time), today 1,074 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," information released by the ministry said.

On Wednesday evening, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 31,787 and the death toll was 1,008.

According to ministry officials, so far 8,325 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 23,651," the information said.

Thursday marks the 37th straight day of ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown which was announced on March 25 has been extended until May 3.

The federal home ministry said new guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come into effect from May 4, which would give considerable relaxations to many districts.

Meanwhile, government has issued an order to states to facilitate inter-state movement of stranded people including migrant labourers in the country. According to federal home ministry, all persons must be medically screened at source and destination and kept in home or institutional quarantine on arrival, as per health ministry's guidelines.