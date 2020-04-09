UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 166 As Total Cases Reach 5,734

Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:49 PM

India's Health Ministry said on Thursday that the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 166 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 5,734

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :India's Health Ministry said on Thursday that the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 166 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 5,734.

"As of 8:00 a.m. local time today 166 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

This is a jump of 17 deaths and an increase of 540 cases since Wednesday morning.

According to ministry officials, so far 473 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 5,095," said the statement.

Thursday marks the 16th day of the ongoing 21-day lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities have imposed strict curfew-like restrictions to prevent the movement of people across the country.

All road, rail and air services have been suspended, except essential services.

The three-week lockdown is expected to end on April 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with key political leaders on Wednesday, when he indicated that the ongoing lockdown could be extended.

Meanwhile, local governments in Delhi and neighboring Uttar Pradesh have sealed COVID-19 hotspots in their territories to combat its spread. Authorities in both the places have made it mandatory for people to wear face masks while venturing out.

According to officials, nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these hotspots and government officials will ensure delivery of essential items in the sealed areas.

