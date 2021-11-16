UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally At 34,456,401, New Cases In One Day Lowest In 287 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:44 PM

India's COVID-19 tally at 34,456,401, new cases in one day lowest in 287 days

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,456,401 on Tuesday, as 8,865 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,456,401 on Tuesday, as 8,865 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

The number of new cases registered in a day is the lowest in 287 days.

Besides, 197 deaths from the pandemic have been reported since Monday morning, taking the total death toll to 463,852.

There are still 130,793 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a fall of 3,303 active cases during the past 24 hours. "India's active caseload is the lowest in 525 days," said the federal health ministry.

A total of 33,861,756 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of whom 11,971 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index higher at midday Tuesday

ChiNext Index higher at midday Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Russia criticises Polish use of tear gas on migran ..

Russia criticises Polish use of tear gas on migrants

4 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation at Union State ..

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation at Union State Borders - State Media

4 minutes ago
 Election process must be made transparent to resto ..

Election process must be made transparent to restore confidence of people: Dr. S ..

4 minutes ago
 Man's body found in faisalabad

Man's body found in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.