NEW DELHI, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,456,401 on Tuesday, as 8,865 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

The number of new cases registered in a day is the lowest in 287 days.

Besides, 197 deaths from the pandemic have been reported since Monday morning, taking the total death toll to 463,852.

There are still 130,793 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a fall of 3,303 active cases during the past 24 hours. "India's active caseload is the lowest in 525 days," said the federal health ministry.

A total of 33,861,756 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of whom 11,971 were discharged during the past 24 hours.