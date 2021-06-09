UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 29 million-mark, reaching 29,089,069 on Thursday, confirmed the country's health ministry

NEW DELHI, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 29 million-mark, reaching 29,089,069 on Thursday, confirmed the country's health ministry.

As many as 92,596 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day when less than 100,000 cases were registered in a day, after over two months.

Besides, 2,219 deaths were registered since Tuesday morning, taking the total tally to 353,528.

There are still 1,231,415 active cases in the country, as there was a decrease of 72,287 cases in past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 27,504,126 people has been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country, showed the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

