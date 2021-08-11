UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 32 Million

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:35 PM

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 32 million

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 32-million mark, rising to 32,036,511 on Wednesday, as 38,353 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 32-million mark, rising to 32,036,511 on Wednesday, as 38,353 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 497 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the death toll to 429,179.

There are still 386,351 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 2,157 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,220,981 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 40,013 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Lukashenko to See Final Draft Amendments to Belaru ..

Lukashenko to See Final Draft Amendments to Belarus' Constitution by September- ..

1 minute ago
 Five killed, two injured in road accident

Five killed, two injured in road accident

1 minute ago
 'A big help': Philippines hands out cash to poor d ..

'A big help': Philippines hands out cash to poor during virus lockdown

1 minute ago
 Mongolia reports 1,433 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia reports 1,433 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 PAL to organize literary seminar 'Pakistan Marsiye ..

PAL to organize literary seminar 'Pakistan Marsiye ki Riwayat' on Aug 13

6 minutes ago
 Singapore lifts 2021 trade growth forecasts again

Singapore lifts 2021 trade growth forecasts again

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.