UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 35 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 01:46 PM

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 35 million

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,018,358 on Wednesday, as 58,097 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.Besides, as many as 534 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 482,551

NEW DELHI, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,018,358 on Wednesday, as 58,097 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.Besides, as many as 534 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 482,551.

This is a steep rise in the numbers of both the new cases and deaths in a day, as on Tuesday 37,379 new cases and 124 deaths were registered.

There are still 214,004 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a rise of 42,174 active cases during the past 24 hours.

This is the eighth consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,321,803 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 15,389 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 2,135, out of which Maharashtra and Delhi have reported 653 and 464 cases, respectively. Till now 828 patients have been discharged after recovery, as per the federal Health Ministry's data.

Related Topics

Delhi From

Recent Stories

Administration asked to prepare action plan agains ..

Administration asked to prepare action plan against price hike

7 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Wednesday

7 minutes ago
 China-Vietnam freight train trips double in 2021

China-Vietnam freight train trips double in 2021

7 minutes ago
 Leather gloves exports witness record 11.81% incre ..

Leather gloves exports witness record 11.81% increase

7 minutes ago
 Djokovic Covid-jab exemption sparks backlash in Au ..

Djokovic Covid-jab exemption sparks backlash in Australia

7 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Aghacalls o ..

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Aghacalls on FM

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.