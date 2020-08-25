UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:36 PM

India's COVID-19 tally moves up to 3,167,323, death toll at 58,390

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India surged to 3,167,323, while the death toll reached 58,390, showed the latest data released by the health ministry on Tuesday

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The total number of COVID-19 cases in India surged to 3,167,323, while the death toll reached 58,390, showed the latest data released by the health ministry on Tuesday.

As many as 60,975 new cases and 848 deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours across the country.

There are 704,348 active cases in the country, while 2,404,585 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, added the ministry data.

Till Monday a total of 36,827,520 samples have been tested, with 925,383 samples tested on Monday alone. Over the past several weeks the country's Federal government has focused on ramping up samples testing.

The central government has adopted a policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently.

