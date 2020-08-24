(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,106,348, and the death toll surged to 57,542 on Monday, said the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

As many as 61,408 new cases and 836 deaths were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to the data, there are still 710,771 active cases across India, even as 23,38,035 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

Over the past few weeks, Indian Government's focus has been on ramping up the testing of COVID-19 samples.

Till Sunday a total of 35,902,137 samples had been tested, out of which 609,917 were tested on Sunday alone, according to the latest data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research.