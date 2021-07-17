(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,064,908 on Saturday, as 38,079 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 560 deaths due to the pandemic have been reported since Friday morning, took the total death toll to 413,091.

There are still 424,025 active COVID-19 cases in the country and there was a fall of 6,397 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 30,227,792 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 43,916 were discharged during the past 24 hours.