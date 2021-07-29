UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 31,528,114 With Over 40,000 New Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:55 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,528,114 with over 40,000 new infections

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,528,114 on Thursday as 43,509 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,528,114 on Thursday as 43,509 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 640 deaths from the pandemic were reported since Wednesday morning, taking the total death toll to 422,662.

There are still 403,840 active COVID-19 cases in the country, an increase of 4,404 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 30,701,612 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 38,465 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Maulana Khabeer expresses concerns regarding contr ..

11 minutes ago

Exclusive: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince&#039;s visit to ..

13 minutes ago

Cambodia logs 765 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deat ..

2 minutes ago

Olympic organisers defend coronavirus measures as ..

2 minutes ago

Airbus profits take off as deliveries soar

2 minutes ago

Mongolia logs 1,231 new COVID-19 cases, six more d ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.