NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,528,114 on Thursday as 43,509 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 640 deaths from the pandemic were reported since Wednesday morning, taking the total death toll to 422,662.

There are still 403,840 active COVID-19 cases in the country, an increase of 4,404 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 30,701,612 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 38,465 were discharged during the past 24 hours.