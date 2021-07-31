UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 31,613,993

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,613,993 on Saturday as 41,649 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 593 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 423,810.

A total of 30,781,263 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 37,291 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

There are still 408,920 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

