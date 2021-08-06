UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 31,856,757 With Over 44,000 New Cases

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,856,757 on Friday as 44,643 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 464 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 426,754.

There are still 414,159 active COVID-19 cases in the country, an increase of 3,083 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,015,844 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 41,096 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

