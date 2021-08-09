(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,969,954 on Monday as 35,499 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 447 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 428,309.

There are still 402,188 active cases in the country, a fall of 4,634 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,139,457 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 39,686 were discharged during the past 24 hours