UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 32,077,706 With Over 40,000 New Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:21 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,077,706 with over 40,000 new infections

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,077,706 on Thursday, as 41,195 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,077,706 on Thursday, as 41,195 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 490 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 429,669.

There are still 387,987 active cases in the country with an increase of 1,636 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,260,050 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 39,069 were discharged during the past 24 hours

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s youth remains a basic enabler for new m ..

UAE&#039;s youth remains a basic enabler for new media: WAM Director-General

34 seconds ago
 China partly shuts world's third busiest cargo por ..

China partly shuts world's third busiest cargo port over virus case

7 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa to organize special cultural programs on ..

Lok Virsa to organize special cultural programs on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 Worst violations of Covid SOPs come from politicia ..

Worst violations of Covid SOPs come from politicians: Asad Umar

8 minutes ago
 Militant Groups Hinder Unification of Armed Forces ..

Militant Groups Hinder Unification of Armed Forces in Libya - LNA

8 minutes ago
 5.2-magnitude quake hits 124 km E of Pondaguitan, ..

5.2-magnitude quake hits 124 km E of Pondaguitan, Philippines -- USGS

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.