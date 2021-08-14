India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,156,493 on Saturday as 38,667 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,156,493 on Saturday as 38,667 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 478 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 430,732.

There are still 387,673 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 2,446 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,338,088 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 35,743 were discharged during the past 24 hours