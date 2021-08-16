(@FahadShabbir)

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,225,513 on Monday as 32,937 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,225,513 on Monday as 32,937 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 417 deaths were reported due to the pandemic since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 431,642.

There are still 381,947 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a decrease of 3,389 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,411,924 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 35,909 were discharged during the past 24 hours.