UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 32,393,286

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 02:34 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,393,286

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,393,286 on Saturday as 34,457 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,393,286 on Saturday as 34,457 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 375 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 433,964.

There are still 361,340 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a decrease of 2,265 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,597,982 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 36,347 were discharged during the past 24 hours

Related Topics

India From

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 1,880 more COVID-19 cases, 234,739 ..

S.Korea reports 1,880 more COVID-19 cases, 234,739 in total

2 minutes ago
 Georgia Logs Record 74 COVID-19 Deaths in One Day

Georgia Logs Record 74 COVID-19 Deaths in One Day

2 minutes ago
 Australia reports new record number of COVID-19 in ..

Australia reports new record number of COVID-19 infections despite lockdown in m ..

10 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reports 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 Prevalence of Delta variant of COVID-19 increases ..

Prevalence of Delta variant of COVID-19 increases significantly in Mongolia

10 minutes ago
 Thailand reports 20,571 new COVID-19 cases, 261 mo ..

Thailand reports 20,571 new COVID-19 cases, 261 more deaths

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.