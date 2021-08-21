(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,393,286 on Saturday as 34,457 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 375 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 433,964.

There are still 361,340 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a decrease of 2,265 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,597,982 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 36,347 were discharged during the past 24 hours