India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 32,945,907

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,945,907 on Saturday as 42,618 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,945,907 on Saturday as 42,618 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 330 deaths due to the pandemic were since Friday morning, taking the total death toll to 440,225.

Most number of single-day new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala. As many as 131 deaths were reported from Kerala alone during the past 24 hours.

There are still 405,681 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 5,903 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 32,100,001 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 36,385 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

