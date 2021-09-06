India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,988,673 on Monday, as 42,766 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,988,673 on Monday, as 42,766 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 308 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 440,533.

The most numbers of single-day new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala. As many as 29,682 new cases and 142 deaths were reported from Kerala alone during the past 24 hours.

There are still 410,048 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was an increase of 4,367 active cases during the past 24 hours.