UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 32,988,673

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:25 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,988,673

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,988,673 on Monday, as 42,766 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,988,673 on Monday, as 42,766 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 308 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 440,533.

The most numbers of single-day new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala. As many as 29,682 new cases and 142 deaths were reported from Kerala alone during the past 24 hours.

There are still 410,048 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was an increase of 4,367 active cases during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens to $7.49bln in f ..

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens to $7.49bln in first two months of current FY2 ..

5 minutes ago
 Careem appoints a new Commercial Director, as the ..

Careem appoints a new Commercial Director, as the food and grocery vertical expa ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE announces 977 new COVID-19 cases, 1,314 recove ..

UAE announces 977 new COVID-19 cases, 1,314 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

11 minutes ago
 Lawyers of Belarus' Opposition Figures Kolesnikova ..

Lawyers of Belarus' Opposition Figures Kolesnikova, Znak to Challenge Prison Sen ..

1 minute ago
 Saif bin Zayed chairs Digital Quality of Life Coun ..

Saif bin Zayed chairs Digital Quality of Life Council meeting

26 minutes ago
 Romania Evacuates 80 More Afghans From Kabul to Pa ..

Romania Evacuates 80 More Afghans From Kabul to Pakistan - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.