India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 33,058,843

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:41 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,058,843

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,058,843 on Tuesday, and 31,222 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,058,843 on Tuesday, and 31,222 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 290 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 441,042.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 392,864 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a reduction of 12,010 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 32,224,937 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 42,942 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

