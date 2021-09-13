India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,264,175 on Monday, as 27,254 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,264,175 on Monday, as 27,254 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 219 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 442,874.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 374,269 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a reduction of 10,652 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 32,447,032 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 37,687 were discharged during the past 24 hours.