UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 33,264,175

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:32 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,264,175

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,264,175 on Monday, as 27,254 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,264,175 on Monday, as 27,254 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 219 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 442,874.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 374,269 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a reduction of 10,652 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 32,447,032 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 37,687 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja elected as PCB's 36th Chairman

Ramiz Raja elected as PCB's 36th Chairman

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler appoints Director-General of Protocol ..

Ajman Ruler appoints Director-General of Protocol and Hospitality Department

12 minutes ago
 Online sale of tickets for ODI, T20Is matches kick ..

Online sale of tickets for ODI, T20Is matches kicks off

12 minutes ago
 Vaccinated Sydney residents picnic as lockdown rul ..

Vaccinated Sydney residents picnic as lockdown rules relaxed

1 minute ago
 Coronavirus claims 67 more lives during past 24 ho ..

Coronavirus claims 67 more lives during past 24 hours

1 minute ago
 Russia Records 18,178 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 18,178 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.