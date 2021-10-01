UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 33,766,707

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:09 PM

India's COVID-19 tally on Friday rose to 33,766,707 as 26,727 new confirmed cases were registered in the past 24 hours nationwide, showed data from the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally on Friday rose to 33,766,707 as 26,727 new confirmed cases were registered in the past 24 hours nationwide, showed data from the Federal health ministry.

The ministry also reported 277 more deaths from the pandemic during the cited period, bringing the total death toll to 448,339.

Of the new cases 15,914 and 122 of the new deaths were reported in the southern state of Kerala.

According to the ministry, there are currently 275,224 active COVID-19 cases in the Asian country. The total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic has risen to 33,043,144, including 28,246 recovered patients discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

