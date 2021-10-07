(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,894,312 on Thursday, with 22,431 new confirmed cases registered in the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

An additional 318 deaths from the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 449,856, according to the ministry.

Of the new deaths, 134 were reported in the worst hit southern state of Kerala, followed by 90 deaths in the southwestern state of Maharashtra.

Currently, 244,198 active cases have been recorded in the country. The total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic in India stands at 33,200,258, including 24,602 recovered patients discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.