UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 33,894,312, Death Toll Nears 450,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:37 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,894,312, death toll nears 450,000

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,894,312 on Thursday, with 22,431 new confirmed cases registered in the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,894,312 on Thursday, with 22,431 new confirmed cases registered in the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

An additional 318 deaths from the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 449,856, according to the ministry.

Of the new deaths, 134 were reported in the worst hit southern state of Kerala, followed by 90 deaths in the southwestern state of Maharashtra.

Currently, 244,198 active cases have been recorded in the country. The total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic in India stands at 33,200,258, including 24,602 recovered patients discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

India From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

22 seconds ago
 Efforts of health workers in vaccination campaign ..

Efforts of health workers in vaccination campaign applauded

24 seconds ago
 EU to Invest 1 Trillion Euros in Sustainable Energ ..

EU to Invest 1 Trillion Euros in Sustainable Energy by 2030 - Von Der Leyen

25 seconds ago
 E&P companies to produce 29 MBL oil, 1.47 TCF gas

E&P companies to produce 29 MBL oil, 1.47 TCF gas

27 seconds ago
 Australians "getting lives back" as COVID-19 vacci ..

Australians "getting lives back" as COVID-19 vaccination rate rises: PM

2 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs 2,237 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more de ..

Mongolia logs 2,237 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.