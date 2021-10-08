UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 33,915,569, Death Toll Surpasses 450,000

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:29 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,915,569, death toll surpasses 450,000

NEW DELHI, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,915,569 on Friday, as 21,257 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 217 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 450,127.

Of the deaths, 141 were reported from the southern state of Kerala, which continues to be the worst affected state in India. It was followed by 49 deaths in the southwestern state of Maharashtra.

There are still 240,221 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a decline of 3,977 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,225,221 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 24,963 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

