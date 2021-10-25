India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,189,774 on Monday, as 14,306 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,189,774 on Monday, as 14,306 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 443 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 454,712.

Most number of deaths, 363, were reported from the southern state of Kerala. "More than 70 percent cases (deaths) due to comorbidities," said the data released by the federal health ministry.

There are still 167,695 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a decline of 4,899 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,567,367 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 18,762 were discharged during the past 24 hours.