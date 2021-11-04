India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,321,025 on Thursday as 12,885 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,321,025 on Thursday as 12,885 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 461 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 459,652.

There are still 148,579 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a fall of 2,630 during the past 24 hours, said the federal health ministry.

A total of 33,712,794 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 15,054 were discharged during the past 24 hours.