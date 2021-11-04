UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 34,321,025 With Over 12,000 New Infections

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 01:16 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,321,025 with over 12,000 new infections

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,321,025 on Thursday as 12,885 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,321,025 on Thursday as 12,885 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 461 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 459,652.

There are still 148,579 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a fall of 2,630 during the past 24 hours, said the federal health ministry.

A total of 33,712,794 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 15,054 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 40,217 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 40,217 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

3 minutes ago
 KP Governor calls on President Dr Arif Alvi

KP Governor calls on President Dr Arif Alvi

3 minutes ago
 2,000-year-old tombs discovered in China's Inner M ..

2,000-year-old tombs discovered in China's Inner Mongolia

5 minutes ago
 Turkey Denies Moving Russian-Made S-400 Missile Sy ..

Turkey Denies Moving Russian-Made S-400 Missile Systems to US Airbase in South - ..

5 minutes ago
 SNGPL, SSGC executing 7 major projects to reinforc ..

SNGPL, SSGC executing 7 major projects to reinforce gas transmission network

5 minutes ago
 Kareena shares stunning photo of Saif Ali Khan pla ..

Kareena shares stunning photo of Saif Ali Khan playing with their son Jeh

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.