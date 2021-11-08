(@FahadShabbir)

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,366,987 on Monday as 11,451 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,366,987 on Monday as 11,451 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 266 deaths due to the pandemic has been reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 461,057.

There are still 142,826 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 2,019 active cases during the past 24 hours. "India's active caseload is the lowest in 262 days," said the federal health ministry.

A total of 33,763,104 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 13,204 were discharged during the past 24 hours.