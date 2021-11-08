UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 34,366,987

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 12:56 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,366,987

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,366,987 on Monday as 11,451 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,366,987 on Monday as 11,451 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 266 deaths due to the pandemic has been reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 461,057.

There are still 142,826 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 2,019 active cases during the past 24 hours. "India's active caseload is the lowest in 262 days," said the federal health ministry.

A total of 33,763,104 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 13,204 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sunday From

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa to organize exhibition 'Nuqte aur Dairay ..

Lok Virsa to organize exhibition 'Nuqte aur Dairay'

3 minutes ago
 Japan's Police Nab Man After Attempt to Start Fire ..

Japan's Police Nab Man After Attempt to Start Fire on Bullet Train in Southwest ..

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 190 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 190 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

3 minutes ago
 ‘Learning from the best in the game,”: Scotlan ..

‘Learning from the best in the game,”: Scotland cricket appreciates Pakistan ..

22 minutes ago
 Japan Mulls Expanding Scale of Free COVID-19 Testi ..

Japan Mulls Expanding Scale of Free COVID-19 Testing Among Population

24 minutes ago
 Jokhio murder case: Court extends physical remand ..

Jokhio murder case: Court extends physical remand of PPP MPA Jam Awais

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.