NEW DELHI, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,377,113 on Tuesday, as 10,126 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

According to the ministry, the number of new cases registered in the past 24 hours is the lowest in 263 days.

Besides, 332 deaths from the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 461,389.

There are still 140,638 active COVID-19 cases in the country, even as there was a fall of 2188 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,775,086 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, of whom 11,982 were discharged during the past 24 hours.