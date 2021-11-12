UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 34,414,186

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,414,186 on Friday, as 12,516 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

Besides, as many as 501 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 462,690.

There are still 137,416 active COVID-19 cases, the lowest number in 267 days, with a fall of 1,140 active cases during the past 24 hours.

